Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:05PM MDT until April 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 8 at 2:05PM MDT until April 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…The eastern half of fire weather zone 151, the
majority of fire weather zone 152, and the eastern mountain
ranges of fire weather zone 154.
* TIMING…Through 8 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…West to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the warning area. The strongest winds will be near
the Arizona/New Mexico border.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent
at lower elevations, and between 10 and 15 percent in the
mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.