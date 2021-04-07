Red Flag Warning issued April 7 at 3:19PM MDT until April 8 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…The eastern half of fire weather zone 151, the

majority of fire weather zone 152, and the eastern mountain

ranges of fire weather zone 154.

* TIMING…1 PM MST Thursday afternoon through 8 PM MST Thursday

evening.

* WINDS…West to northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph in the warning area. The strongest winds will be near the

Arizona/New Mexico border.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent at

lower elevations, and between 10 and 15 percent in the

mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.