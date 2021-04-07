DIGGING DEEPER: City, county aware of potential migrant detention center in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the number of migrants illegally entering the United States continues to surge, the question of where they will be processed and stay is a growing concern.

Over the past few months, agents say they have seen a massive increase in the number of unaccompanied children.

The situation has created what some are now calling a "humanitarian crisis."

At this point, it's unclear what, if anything, can be done to keep it from getting worse.

The situation along the border has become especially dire, due to the number of children who are now being housed in temporary Customs and Border Protection detention centers.

The agency reports they have seen the number of those who are age 17 and younger increase by 45 percent in the Tucson sector compared to last year.

So, does the Department of Homeland Security plan to build a similar detention center in Southern Arizona?

The Digging Deeper team contacted both the City of Tucson and Pima County to find out if they have heard from CBP about when and where such a facility might be built.

A spokesperson for Mayor Regina Romero told us that they have been made aware of a potential facility in the city of Tucson, but that is all they could say.

According to Pima County, they have had ongoing talks with DHS concerning immigration over the past few weeks, including the possibility of a temporary detention facility in Pima County.

The Digging Deeper team has also learned that Customs and Border Protection has sent out the call for thousands of items of children’s clothing for the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector.

The bid request for detainee clothing includes everything from T-shirts and socks to sweatpants and sweatshirts, and more.

Similar requests also went out to the agencies other sectors along the southern border.

CBP did not respond to the Digging Deeper team's request for comment about any plans for a detention center in Tucson.