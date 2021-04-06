Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 5:38AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued April 6 at 5:38AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…The eastern half of fire weather zone 151, the
majority of fire weather zones 152 and 153, and the eastern
mountain ranges of fire weather zone 154. This does not
include the Alpine District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National
Forest.
* TIMING…10 AM MST Tuesday morning through 7 PM MST Tuesday
evening.
* WINDS…West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
40 mph in the warning area. The strongest winds will be in
the higher elevations of Cochise county.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent
in the afternoon at lower elevations, and between 8 and 13
percent in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.