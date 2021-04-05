Red Flag Warning issued April 5 at 3:14AM MDT until April 6 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…The eastern half of fire weather zone 151, the

majority of fire weather zones 152 and 153, and the eastern

mountain ranges of fire weather zone 154. This does not include

the Alpine District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

* TIMING…10 AM MST Tuesday morning through 7 PM MST Tuesday

evening.

* WINDS…West to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40

mph in the warning area. The strongest winds will be in the

higher elevations of Cochise county.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity 5 to 10 percent

in the afternoon at lower elevations, and between 8 and 13

percent in the mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.