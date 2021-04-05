BBB Scam Alert: Cheating on homework leads to extortion scam

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released a warning to students about a "tutor" scam leading to extortion.

The BBB said its Scam Tracker has gotten reports about scam tutors who make money by threatening to report cheating students.

Here's how the scam works according to the BBB, "You are struggling in class and search online for a tutoring company that can help – not by teaching you the material but by doing the work for you. Victims report paying a couple hundred dollars for “help” with assignments for math and technology classes. As soon as you pay up, things don’t go as you expect. Instead of helping you complete your homework, the company instead demands more money. They may claim it’s for “additional research” or make another excuse. When you refuse to pay, the “tutor” turns on you. They send threatening emails or text messages claiming they will contact your school and expose you as a cheater.”

The BBB stressed the point that hiring anyone to do your homework is cheating. However, if you would like to hire a tutor to help you better understand your homework, the BBB suggested asking for referrals, checking references, and decide tutor availability and rates upfront.