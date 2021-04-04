Overlooked Arizona refused to be counted out until last shot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald’s small shoulders carried Arizona through a rebuilding project to the brink of a national championship. Her last second shot couldn’t carry the Wildcats to the title as they fell 54-53 to Stanford in the final. But the program that has been routinely overlooked and was on the bottom of the Pac-12 just four years ago has served notice there is a new power out West to be reckoned with nationally going forward.