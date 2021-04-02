1,500 COVID-19 vaccination appointments still available at UArizona POD

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona announced that it still has about 1,500 COVID-19 vaccination appointments open Friday between 2-6 p.m. after it opened registration for more than 13,600 new first-dose appointments that morning.

Arizonans age 16 and older are eligible for vaccination at state COVID-19 vaccination sites, including the one at UArizona.

People can register and schedule appointments by visiting podvaccine.azdhs.gov. Those who need assistance can email covidhelp@arizona.edu or call 602-542-1000 or 844-542-8201 for help in both Spanish and English.

Appointment availability will be updated online on a daily basis, based on operational capacity and the number of no-shows. Those who can't find an open appointment right away should continue to check frequently, according to UArizona.

The UArizona vaccination site, which offers both a drive-thru and sit-down clinic, operates from 10 a.m and 10 p.m seven days a week, but can expand to 24/7 operation when additional vaccine is available.

To date, more than 110,000 doses have been administered at the site and on Wednesday, a daily record of 4,112 doses were administered.

Appointments are required for vaccination. No walk-ins will be accepted.