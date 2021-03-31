Sabra Hummus recall

The maker of Sabra Hummus has issued a voluntary recall over concerns about salmonella.

Sabra dipping company says it recalled roughly 2,100 cases of the classic hummus after a routine test of a single tub revealed a potential salmonella contamination.

The recall is limited to 10 oz. tubs that were produced on February 10 between the hours of 6 p.m. and midnight with a "best before" date of April 26.

The product's u-p-c number is 3-0-0-0-6-7 and was sold in 16 states.

According to Sabra, no illnesses or complaints have been reported.

The states that the product was sold in are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Consumers can contact Sabra consumer relations at 1-866-265-6761.

The hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. eastern standard time.