Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 3:23PM MDT until April 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Western fire weather zone 150, as well as

northern 151, 152 and 154. This includes eastern portions of

Pima and Pinal counties along with most of Graham county.

* TIMING…9 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday.

* WINDS…Easterly to southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH values in single digits to lower

teens.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.