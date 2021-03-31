Red Flag Warning issued March 31 at 3:23PM MDT until April 1 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Western fire weather zone 150, as well as
northern 151, 152 and 154. This includes eastern portions of
Pima and Pinal counties along with most of Graham county.
* TIMING…9 AM to 6 PM MST Thursday.
* WINDS…Easterly to southeasterly winds of 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH values in single digits to lower
teens.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.