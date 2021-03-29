Red Flag Warning issued March 29 at 2:58PM MDT until March 30 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MST Tuesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…The eastern half of fire weather zone 151, most
of fire weather zone 152 and the eastern mountain ranges of
fire weather zone 154.
* TIMING…Noon MST through 7 PM MST Tuesday.
* WINDS…Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35-40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity values ranging from 6 to 10
percent during the afternoon in lower elevations and between 8
and 14 percent in the mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.