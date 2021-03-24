Skip to Content

Gov. Ducey signs online dating, fertility fraud bills

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that allows lawsuits against a fertility doctor for secretly using their own sperm or ovum to impregnate a woman.

The Republican governor also signed another bill requiring online dating services to inform members if they have been in contact with a member who has been banned for fraud.

The proposals were among 37 bills the Republican governor signed into law on Wednesday, including three Ducey called “responsible” criminal justice reform measures.

Associated Press

