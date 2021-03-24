Gov. Ducey signs online dating, fertility fraud bills

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that allows lawsuits against a fertility doctor for secretly using their own sperm or ovum to impregnate a woman.

The Republican governor also signed another bill requiring online dating services to inform members if they have been in contact with a member who has been banned for fraud.

RELATED: N4T Investigators: Fertility bill passes House Judiciary Committee

The proposals were among 37 bills the Republican governor signed into law on Wednesday, including three Ducey called “responsible” criminal justice reform measures.