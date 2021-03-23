Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 3:46AM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches
with isolated higher amounts possible at highest elevations.
* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties and
Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be very
difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.