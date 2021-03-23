Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:56PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:56PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Chiricahua Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be
very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.