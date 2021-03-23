Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:56PM MDT until March 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8

inches with isolated higher amounts possible at highest

elevations.

* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties and

Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be

very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.