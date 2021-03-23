Arizonans hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccine as supply grows

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday state-run vaccine sites will begin vaccinating Arizonan's who are 16 and older.

But, according to the state, only 55 percent of people are willing to be vaccinated.

The state says it has enough vaccine supply to meet the demand. Now, the challenge is making, sure enough, people get it to reach herd immunity.

Herd immunity is determined when 72 percent of the population is immune.

ADHS has found demand for the vaccine shrinking.

"We've been getting quite a number of cancellations, as many as 3,000 is what my team has told me," said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS Director.

According to a report by Joe Gerald, an associate professor at the UArizona, he believes the state of Arizona could see herd immunity by this May.

"What determines that is how transmissible the virus is and how easy it is to spread from person to person," said Gerald.

As of Tuesday, around 34,000 appointments are still available through Sunday.

Christ said surveys found Arizonans are still hesitant to get the vaccine.

"We knew that 55-60 percent at that time were willing to take it so we've known that our work is cut out for us to get all of the people vaccinated that we need."

Experts estimate that at least 70 percent of the U.S. needs to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.

Christ expects demand to increase over the next two weeks and said the state will continue to make updates to their website.

As for encouraging people to get that vaccine, she says as more becomes available people begin to get vaccinated at local pharmacies and community partners.

"This is obviously very efficient but it doesn't help those that can't get out here," said Christ.

The state plans to open an additional 80,000 vaccination appointments on Friday at 11a.m. on their website.

State leaders encourage everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they can so we can reach herd immunity.