Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 7:05PM MDT until March 23 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has upgraded the Fire

Weather Watch to a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday from noon until

6 PM MST that evening. Otherwise, the Red Flag Warning that was in

effect today expired at 6 PM MST this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Portions of Fire weather zones 151…152…

and 154.

* TIMING…Noon until 6 PM MST on Tuesday.

* WINDS…Westerly 20-foot winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph. Localized gust to 55 mph are possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 10 to 15 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.