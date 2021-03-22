Red Flag Warning issued March 22 at 3:27AM MDT until March 22 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MST

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…For today’s Red Flag Warning, fire weather zones

151, 152 and 154 along and south of I-10 and east of I-19. For

Tuesday’s watch, the southern parts of fire weather zones 151,

152 and 154.

* TIMING…10 AM until 6 PM for today’s Red Flag Warning. Fire

Weather Watch Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Potential today for west winds of 20 to 30 mph with

local gusts up to 45 mph in the warning area. For Tuesday

westerly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 6 to 11 percent today and 10 to

15 percent Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

may occur during the watch period. Listen for later forecasts and

possible Red Flag Warnings.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.