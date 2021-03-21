Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 4:37AM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…For fire weather zone 154, only the Chiricahua

Mountains along with the Southeast half of fire weather zone

152.

* TIMING…Noon through 6 PM MST.

* WINDS…Westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in

the warning area.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 10 to 15 percent in the

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.