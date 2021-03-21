Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 4:37AM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 4:37AM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
* AFFECTED AREA…For fire weather zone 154, only the Chiricahua
Mountains along with the Southeast half of fire weather zone
152.
* TIMING…Noon through 6 PM MST.
* WINDS…Westerly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the warning area.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 10 to 15 percent in the
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.