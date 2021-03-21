Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 3:33PM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Red flag warning this afternoon for fire weather

zone 154, only the Chiricahua Mountains along with the southeast

half of fire weather zone 152. Fire weather watch Tuesday for

the sky islands of fire weather zone 154 in Cochise and Santa

Cruz Counties and the southern part of fire weather zone 152.

* TIMING…Red flag warning through 6 PM MST today. Fire Weather

Watch Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…Westerly winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the

warning area this afternoon. Tuesday westerly winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 10 to 15 percent this afternoon

and Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast

Arizona.