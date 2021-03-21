Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 3:33PM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued March 21 at 3:33PM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday
evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Red flag warning this afternoon for fire weather
zone 154, only the Chiricahua Mountains along with the southeast
half of fire weather zone 152. Fire weather watch Tuesday for
the sky islands of fire weather zone 154 in Cochise and Santa
Cruz Counties and the southern part of fire weather zone 152.
* TIMING…Red flag warning through 6 PM MST today. Fire Weather
Watch Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…Westerly winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the
warning area this afternoon. Tuesday westerly winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 10 to 15 percent this afternoon
and Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.