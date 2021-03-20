Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 3:02PM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued March 20 at 3:02PM MDT until March 21 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 6 PM MST Sunday. This
replaces the Fire Weather Watch.
* AFFECTED AREA…For fire weather zone 154, only the Chiricahua
Mountains along with the Southeast half of fire weather zone
152.
* TIMING…Noon through 6 PM MST.
* WINDS…Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in
the warning area.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum RH 10 to 15 percent in the
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible in the watch area. Listen for later forecasts and
possible Red Flag Warnings.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.