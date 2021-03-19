ADHS director shares update on COVID-19 as Arizona begins vaccinating 55-year-olds and up

TUCSON (KVOA) – During Friday's weekly Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 briefing on Zoom, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ explained that some Arizona counties have began vaccinating people over the age of 55.

Christ said some counties are even offering opportunities for people 16 and older to be vaccinated.

“We anticipate transitioning to 45 and above from a state perspective on or before April 1," said Christ. "And then transitioning to our 35 and above sometime in mid-April with a transition to all Arizonans who are eligible 16 and above, depending on the vaccine starting May 1, if not sooner,”

More than 700,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the state. At this time, the state recommends counties to proceed to the next age group when the age category reached 55-60% vaccinated.

Christ explained that with the weather getting warmer, they are working with the team to configure sites so they can continue to vaccinate people through the raising temperatures.

“We are looking for indoor locations," Christ said. "We know that come April and May, the weather is going to be getting too warm for our volunteers.”

A new vaccination center is scheduled to open on March 29 at the Yuma Civic Center. Appointments will begin to open on March 26.

This vaccination site in Yuma is indoor and the site will be open daily 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering up to 8,000 appointments per week.

On Friday, the Center for Disease Control announced that it is safe for children to remain three feet apart in school. The Arizona Department of Health Services director believes that this is great for schools and will allow schools to comply with guidelines even more now.

"We have not seen a significant transmission in the classroom. We know people may not be comfortable," Christ said. "What we encourage is that our classrooms are safe and to choose the best model for your family."

For those who do not have access to internet or do not feel comfortable using the internet to schedule their vaccination, they can call +1(800)-542-8201. A live person will help assist them to make their appointment.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.