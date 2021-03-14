Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 3:19AM MDT until March 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila

River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties

and Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Localized blowing dust will be possible, especially for areas

that didn’t receive a lot of rain with the recent weather system.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.