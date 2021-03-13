Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 3:05PM MST until March 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Upper Gila
River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties
and Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Localized blowing dust will be possible, especially for areas
that didn’t receive a lot of rain this morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.