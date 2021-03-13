Mayor Romero on passing of former Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is honoring and remembering the life and service of longtime Mayor Bob Walkup.

“Mayor Walkup was a born statesman and always strived to create the best Tucson possible. Our city is better because of him,” said Mayor Romero.

She went on to praise his leadership on issues ranging from economic development, water security, and transportation.

“I will truly miss Bob for his kind demeanor, his friendship and advice, and his everlasting vision to create the best Tucson possible," Mayor Romero said. "I extend my deepest condolences to Bob’s partner in life, Beth, and the entire Walkup family.”