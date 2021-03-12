AZDHS hopeful to offer COVID-19 vaccine for everyone over 45-years-old

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The state says Arizona continues to see a steady decline in positive COVID-19 cases. Vaccines are still being injected into the arms of Arizonans. Pima County is expecting more doses in the coming week.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen and State Health Director Cara Christ say Arizona is moving in a good direction.

"COVID-19 like illness went to the green for the first time in a while," Dr. Cullen said.

"We see an increase in the number of vaccine," Dr. Christ said.

Dr. Christ said in the coming week, Arizona will receive 300,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. The state will not receive any Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



"It's about 25,000 additional Pfizer doses so we are very excited," Christ said.

This good news comes just days after President Joe Biden addressed the county and sad every American will be able to sign up to get a vaccine by May 1.

"That is much earlier than expected," Biden said. "It does not mean you will have that shot that day but that means you can get in line."

The President is using the 4th of July holiday as a motivator. Back in Pima County, it is continuing to take steps forward. Pima County will join Maricopa County in allowing anyone over he age of 55 to sign up for their shot. Dr. Cullen aid that group also includes front line essential workers.



"Someone that needs to work with the pubic and are routinely less than six feet," Dr. Cullen said.

"We anticipate it would take us three to four weeks to move through the age groups which would put us in line with the president's goal," Dr. Christ said.

Starting Saturday you can register on the state's website to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Then moving forward, Dr. Christ said by April there will be more good news.



"We anticipate moving to our 45 to 50 years by April 1," Christ said.

With all this in mind, many could still be wondering, what comes next? People also wonder when the county and Arizona will reach mass immunity. Dr. Christ said, the answer isn't that simple.

"I wish I had a great estimate when we would reach herd immunity," Dr. Christ said. "I'm hoping we will have 55 to 60 percent of people who want to be vaccinated. Getting past that we will need more education and outreach."