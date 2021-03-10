Local vaccinologist reacts to CDC’s interim recommendations for fully-vaccinated people

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released "interim" recommendations for individuals who have been fully vaccinated on Monday.

Dr. Gregory Poland, Mayo Clinic vaccinologist commented on the CDC’s recommendations by reiterating that they are guidance, not guidelines. He also noted that the CDC’s recommendations do not pertain to healthcare settings, congregate living spaces or medium to large gatherings.

In addition, Poland said high-risk individuals should keep practicing mitigation efforts.

The vaccinologist also talked about several limitations to the CDC’s recommendations:

The durability (timeline) of protection remains unknown.

The level of protection remains unknown due to individual circumstances (age, health conditions, etc.).

Individuals and their decision on whether or not they want to divulge if they are vaccinated or not.

“[The recommendations] begin to give vaccinated people the sense of moving back to normalcy,” Poland said.

Poland added that there are no concrete studies about whether or not fully vaccinated individuals transmit COVID-19.

There are studies that show less viral load in a vaccinated person, which makes it less likely for them to infect others. The vaccine reduces about 60 to 70 percent of asymptomatic infections.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebeca Moreno.