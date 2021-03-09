Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 3:08AM MST until March 9 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Southeastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 151.

Most of Fire Weather Zones 152 and 154.

* TIMING…1 PM to 7 PM MST Tuesday

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 pct.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.