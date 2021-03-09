Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 9 at 3:28PM MST until March 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* WHAT…Areas of visibility between one quarter mile and one mile

in blowing dust. Wind gusts of 30-35mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley, Yuma, Southeast Yuma

County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County,

West Pinal County and Sonoran Desert National Monument. In

California, Palo Verde Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST /7 PM PST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility and more difficult handling.

Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter

blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it

approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your

vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your

foot off the brake pedal.

Remember, pull aside, stay alive.