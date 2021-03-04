Pima County to close downtown COVID-19 testing center amid funding battle with state

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the demand of COVID-19 testing drastically decreasing in recent weeks, Pima County has decided to permantely close the Downtown Tucson Testing Center on Saturday.

According to county officials, the site, located at 88 W. Broadway Blvd. near Shannon Road, has been testing individuals for COVID-19 free of charge since it opened for business on Oct. 14.

With appointments across the county seeing a decrease in recent weeks, the county decided that it will shift its resources used at this location and close the facility on Saturday.

"Overall testing demands have diminished across the county,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer for Pima County. “This is part of a prudent effort to consolidate resources to achieve cost savings while continuing to maintain the availability of testing in Pima County.”

According to officials, people who have an appointment scheduled for Saturday or later will be contacted by Paradigm Laboratories. Those individuals will have their appointments rescheduled at another location.

This closure was announced amid the county's battle with the state over test funding.

On Feb. 19, the Arizona Department of Health Services said it would send more than $14 million to Pima County to help defray the costs of the coronavirus testing. County officials said Tuesday that they have not received any of the allocated dollars from the state.

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said the county funding for COVID-19 testing is scheduled to run out on March 16.

For more information about COVID-19 testing in Pima County, visit pima.gov.