Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 1:37AM MST until March 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 1:37AM MST until March 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts.
* TIMING…Late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.
* WINDS…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is high to very
high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and
strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather
conditions.
Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the
field of this red flag warning.