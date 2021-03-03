Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 1:37AM MST until March 3 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Central Deserts.

* TIMING…Late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

* WINDS…South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fuels are very dry and fire danger is high to very

high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and

strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather

conditions.

Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the

field of this red flag warning.