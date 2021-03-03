Dust Advisory issued March 3 at 6:28PM MST until March 3 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 628 PM MST, localized areas of blowing dust are being reported

in parts of NW Pinal County.

HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph. Visibilities as low a one mile in a few

locations.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 170 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 157 and 178.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 136 and 158.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Coolidge, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Arizona City,

Blackwater, Toltec, San Tan Valley, Bapchule, Olberg, Arizola, San

Tan Mountain Park, Sacaton, Santan and Stanfield.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.