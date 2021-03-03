Dust Advisory issued March 3 at 4:55PM MST until March 3 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 455 PM MST, localized areas of blowing dust are being reported in

parts of eastern Maricopa County and NW Pinal County.

HAZARD…Less than a mile visibility with strong wind in excess of

40 mph.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 156 and 196.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 174 and 200.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 172.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Casa Grande, Apache Junction,

Florence, Coolidge, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Queen Creek, La Palma, San

Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley and Seville.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE

STAY ALIVE!