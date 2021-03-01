Cannabis Questions: Can I fire my employee if they test positive for marijuana?

SOUTHERN ARIZONA (KVOA) - The legalization of recreational marijuana has sparked many questions. How could legalization affect your job? Even though weed is legal at the state level, can a business force a drug test on employees and fire them if they fail?

Filling out a job application, you write your name, your phone number and as you turn the page you'll probably come across this question: Do you or have you used marijuana?

A question that in the past could get you fired if you checked yes. But will it now?

Timothy Medcoff is an attorney in Tucson and he specializes in employment law. He said News 4 Tucson there are new difficulties for employees with the passing of Prop. 207.

"The problem for employers, it's hard to determine if an employee is impaired," Medcoff said.

Many are comparing marijuana use in the workplace to alcohol use in the workplace. A breathalyzer test tells you if you are currently impaired by alcohol. The problem with a drug test, it picks up on marijuana in your system for up to a month. So even if you don't use it the day of or on the clock, it will still be there.

Arizona joins 11 other states and districts in legalizing recreational marijuana. We reached out to law experts across the county in states like Washington, California, Michigan and Colorado, asking what they've seen when it first legalized for recreational sale.

Cynthia Wellbrock is a licensed attorney in Denver and is an expert when it comes to employment law. She told News 4 Tucson, Arizona is following in Colorado's footsteps. Both states started out only legalizing cannabis medicinally, then years later adding recreational, too.

"Employers have been very confused on what to do. someone could use it on Friday night and my Monday they aren't under the influence," Wellbrock said. "A lot of employers want to be more liberal, but it will still be in their system still but they aren't impaired so why punish them?"

With all this considered, this leaves us with a blank to fill out. Can I fire my employee if they test positive? Medcoff said maybe.

"You can but you have to be careful," Medcoff said. "You can't just have a blanket policy. You can have a drug-free environment. But you need to make sure you don't just fire them. You have to check. Verify their kind of job. Is it safety-sensitive? Were they impaired at work or do you believe they were?

Until science catches up and an impairment test for marijuana hits the market, Medcoff said we will continue to erase and try to fill in that blank.