Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 2:54AM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San

Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet,

Upper Gila River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and

Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua

Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita

Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.