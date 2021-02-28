Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 2:46PM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 2:46PM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Upper San
Pedro River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet,
Upper Gila River Valley, White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains and Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.