Red Flag Warning issued February 28 at 4:44AM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* AFFECTED AREA…Zones 151, 152 and parts of 154. Generally

terrain below about 7,000 ft and east and south of a line from

Patagonia Lake, to near Cascabel, to Klondyke, to Fort Thomas

and then to east to Clifton.

* TIMING…Noon through 7 PM today.

* WINDS…West to northwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Some stronger gusts possible over the higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…6 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.