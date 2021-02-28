Freeze Warning issued February 28 at 6:57PM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Freeze Warning issued February 28 at 6:57PM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees are
expected with very localized spots as cold as 25 degrees,
especially near washes.
* WHERE…Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area and South
Central Pinal County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.