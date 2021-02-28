Freeze Warning issued February 28 at 4:01PM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Freeze Warning issued February 28 at 4:01PM MST until March 1 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s.
* WHERE…Northwest Pinal County.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.