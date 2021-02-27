Two more arrests made in connection to shooting of UofA student

Two more arrests made in connection to shooting of UofA studentUpdated
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that they have made two more arrests in connection to the shooting at Cherry Garage on February 20th that killed University of Arizona student Forrest Keys.
17-year-old Roberto Joapqui Camargo and 17-year-old Ruben Young were both arrested with probably cause and both have been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Drive-By Shooting.
Details are still limited at this time. We will update this article as more information is released.