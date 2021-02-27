Two more arrests made in connection to shooting of UofA student

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that they have made two more arrests in connection to the shooting at Cherry Garage on February 20th that killed University of Arizona student Forrest Keys.

BREAKING: Tucson Police have confirmed that they have arrested 17-year-old Roberto Joaquin Camargo and 17-year-old Ruben Young in connection with the shooting at Cherry Avenue Garage. Both have been charged with 1st Degree Muder and Drive-By Shooting. pic.twitter.com/T06HFAtk38 — KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) February 27, 2021

17-year-old Roberto Joapqui Camargo and 17-year-old Ruben Young were both arrested with probably cause and both have been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Drive-By Shooting.

