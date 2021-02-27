TPD hold joint meeting after arresting two more people tied to deadly UArizona shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police arrested two teens in connection to the deadly shooting last weekend at the Cherry Avenue Garage. 17-year-old Roberto Joaquin Camargo and 17-year-old Ruban Young have been charged with first degree murder and drive-by shooting. Both are being held at the Pima County Detention Center.

"Video and ballistic evidence was gathered and analyzed, witnessed were interviewed and neighborhoods were canvassed," Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said.

According to court documents News 4 Tucson obtained, there were five people in the car that are connected to the deadly shooting.

"17-year-old Ruban Young is believed to be the shooter," Magnus said. "The other, was a passenger whose actions contributed."

The car in question, a Maroon 2008 Cadillac, is still missing. Like the vehicle, there is also missing information. News 4 Tucson asked Investigations Chief John Strater if there were any other suspects?

"We can't get into those details and the investigation is ongoing, and their are people we are seeking," Strater said.

We also asked how they identified the additional two in the car.

"Because of the ongoing nature, we are involved and can't release any details," Strater said.

Chief Strater said this was not a pre-meditated crime and was a random act of violence. While there are many unanswered questions, University of Arizona Chief of Police Seastone said he wants to leave students, staff and parents with a sense of security.



"In any type of major incident it raises suspicion and we have to be very careful" Seastone said. "I wish we could put a magic boundary around the university, but we can't. We need to watch out for each other."