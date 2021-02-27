Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MST Sunday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Zones 151, 152 and 154, generally terrain below

about 7,000 ft east and south of a line from Patagonia Lake, to

near Cascabel, Klondike, Fort Thomas and east to Clifton.

* TIMING…Sunday from Noon through 7 PM.

* WINDS…West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Higher gusts possible over higher terrain, especially the

Chiricahua Mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 13 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.