Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 2:06PM MST until February 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Zones 151, 152 and 154, generally terrain below
about 7,000 ft east and south of a line from Patagonia Lake, to
near Cascabel, Klondike, Fort Thomas and east to Clifton.
* TIMING…Sunday from Noon through 7 PM.
* WINDS…West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Higher gusts possible over higher terrain, especially the
Chiricahua Mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and be resistant to control.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.