Cool and sunny today with a nice weekend warm up!

TUCSON - We're off to a cold start this morning with most of Southern Arizona near or below freezing! Temperatures will only warm into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon, but we have a nice warm up to look forward to this weekend.

Tons of sunshine with only a light breeze today, finally! Temperatures will be well below normal this afternoon with most in the 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows won't be as cold, but several spots will still drop down to near or below freezing so continue to protect the 4 P's (PEOPLE, PETS, PLANTS, & PIPES).

The end of the work week will be beautiful with more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs warm back above average tomorrow with temperatures ranging from the 60s to low 70s.

We'll warm into upper 70s and low 80s Saturday before taking a slight dive on Sunday as a system passes by! Then, we'll make another run for 80° by Tuesday! Temperatures will stay well above normal through next week with no rain or snow in the near future.

Today: Sunny and cool. High: 61°

Sunny and cool. High: 61° Tonight: Cold and clear. Low: 36°

Cold and clear. Low: 36° Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. High: 73°

