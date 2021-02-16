Two bills pushed forward advocating for mental health education in Arizona schools

ARIZONA (KVOA) - Lawmakers at the Arizona State Capitol are pushing two bills that they said will do a lot of good for Arizona schools. The Arizona House of Representatives and Arizona Senate are both sponsoring a bill targeted at making mental health instruction mandatory in all curriculum.

In school, teachers stress the importance of physical health, whether it's in a classroom setting or completing the state fitness test.

Eric Boxley, a counselor at Cienega High School in Vail, said he's seen a noticeable shift in student's mental health.

"I think our society is going to be a lot better off when our mental healthcare system is on par with our physical health care system," Boxley said. "You're speaking directly to the pandemic and this sense of isolation."

At the same time as this shift is occurring, lawmakers are hard at work trying to shift and prioritize mental health.

Senate Bill 1376 and House Bill 2656 are identical in language. Both bills propose the addition of mental health education to be added to the curriculum. Bill sponsor Senator Sean Bowie said there isn't a firm set of rules on this requirement.

"A bill like this is important regardless of the year but I think this year it's more important than ever," Bowie said. "We give a lot of autonomy to the schools, they have freedom to how they want to structure this."

On the other side of the building of the Arizona State Capitol, House Bill sponsor Representative Daniel Hernandez said they've both worked together on their bills because there's a larger picture in mind.

"We do something that's called a mirror bill," Hernandez said. 'We do that in an attempt to try and get one heard and if this did not move forward, ours would be heard in the house."

After the passing of Proposition 208 back in November, education has been and is on the minds of Arizona voters. Both officials said the way we improve education is to improve mental health, too.

"I spent a lot of time with counselors, I was in the class room, out kids need the health and support, and its needed now," Bowie said.