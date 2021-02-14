Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:07AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:07AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8
inches with locally higher amounts possible at highest
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties and
Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mt Graham.
* WHEN…Through 5 PM MST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio
stations…or your cable television service provider for updates
on this Winter Storm.