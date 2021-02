Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:13AM MST until February 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches

with locally higher amounts possible at highest elevations.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties and

Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mt Graham.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio…commercial television or radio

stations…or your cable television service provider for updates

on this Winter Storm.