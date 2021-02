At 948 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Canyon Lake, or 9 miles southeast of Sugarloaf Mountain, moving east

at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Roosevelt, Four Peaks, Roosevelt Dam, Apache Lake and Tonto National

Monument.

This includes AZ Route 188 between mile markers 234 and 246.