Yuma air interdiction agents apprehend guide for people who cross border illegally

YUMA, Ariz. – According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, on Wednesday, two air interdiction agents assigned to the Yuma Air Branch apprehended a guide for people crossing the border illegally.

According to a CBP news release, the agents spotted the guide with a group of 44 individuals who crossed the border illegally.

"Agents were conducting routine patrol duties along the Colorado River when they spotted a large group illegally crossing the border into the United States," CBP said. "They assisted Yuma Border Patrol agents in apprehending the group and returned to the point where the group entered the country."

CBP said then they encountered the guide, Hernan Garcia-Orozco.

"The agents landed their aircraft and attempted to arrest Garcia-Orozco," CBP said. "He became combative and would not follow directions to show the agents his hands. Two additional Border Patrol agents assisted in subduing Garcia-Orozco and enacting an arrest."

CBP said Garcia-Orozco was taken to the Yuma Station for processing. According to record checks, he is a 32-year-old Mexican national. It was indicated he has a felony conviction for drug trafficking.

CBP said Garcia-Orozco also has misdemeanor convictions for larceny, driving under the influence of drugs, and illegal reentry after previously being deported.