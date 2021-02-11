PACC battles increase of distemper cases at clinic

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima Animal Care Center is battling an increase in distemper cases that are coming through the clinic.

The virus, which is is a contagious disease of dogs, coyotes and other wildlife, spread in the respiratory secretions and urine of infected animals, PACC said in a press release. While it is easily prevented with routine vaccinations, PACC said distemper can cause fever, lethargy, anorexia and respiratory illness. The disease can also cause neurological issues once in the terminal stage.

Officials said vaccinated pets are also not at risk to this disease.

“These pups always break our hearts,” said Monica Dangler, interim director of animal services. “They have to fight very hard to make it.”

The disease is not found in domestic cats, people, pocket pets like hamsters or sugar gliders, or birds. It’s commonly found among shelter dogs that have never been vaccinated, according to the shelter.

In the old shelter, the infected dogs were euthanized due to a lack of isolation space and the potential infection of the main population, but the new building allows PACC to try and save them, according to the shelter.

According to PACC, there are several things pet owners can do to help protect their pets:

Stay up-to-date with vaccinations. In addition to the distemper vaccine, pets should also be vaccinated against parvo and rabies.

Keep puppies off the ground and away from public areas until they are fully vaccinated

Outdoor pets: Make sure wildlife does not have access to their food and water

PACC says anyone who can foster one of these dogs for any amount of time, email PACC.foster@pima.gov and use the subject line, ‘distemper dogs.’