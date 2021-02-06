Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

10:09 pm

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 51, Payson 44

Ash Fork 36, Fredonia 30

Chandler Valley Christian 62, Pusch Ridge Christian 53

El Capitan 67, Williams 49

Flagstaff Coconino 59, Lee Williams High School 30

Kearny Ray 66, Tucson Immaculate Heart 57

Paradise Honors 80, Flagstaff 46

Phoenix Sunnyslope 61, Scottsdale Chaparral 45

Pima 52, St. Johns 47

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 58, Yuma Catholic 45

Salome 59, Seligman 16

Scottsdale Christian 64, Trivium Prep 45

Show Low 64, Globe 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 43, Payson 33

Chandler Valley Christian 29, Pusch Ridge Christian 26

Flagstaff 41, Paradise Honors 38

Fredonia 35, Ash Fork 24

Heber Mogollon 45, Mayer 13

Kearny Ray 30, Tucson Immaculate Heart 22

Phoenix Bourgade 57, Veritas Prep 8

Phoenix Country Day 43, Scottsdale Christian 39

Pima 69, Ft. Thomas 53

San Manuel 35, Duncan 22

Show Low 51, Globe 21

Williams 53, El Capitan 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content