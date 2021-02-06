Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 51, Payson 44
Ash Fork 36, Fredonia 30
Chandler Valley Christian 62, Pusch Ridge Christian 53
El Capitan 67, Williams 49
Flagstaff Coconino 59, Lee Williams High School 30
Kearny Ray 66, Tucson Immaculate Heart 57
Paradise Honors 80, Flagstaff 46
Phoenix Sunnyslope 61, Scottsdale Chaparral 45
Pima 52, St. Johns 47
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 58, Yuma Catholic 45
Salome 59, Seligman 16
Scottsdale Christian 64, Trivium Prep 45
Show Low 64, Globe 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 43, Payson 33
Chandler Valley Christian 29, Pusch Ridge Christian 26
Flagstaff 41, Paradise Honors 38
Fredonia 35, Ash Fork 24
Heber Mogollon 45, Mayer 13
Kearny Ray 30, Tucson Immaculate Heart 22
Phoenix Bourgade 57, Veritas Prep 8
Phoenix Country Day 43, Scottsdale Christian 39
Pima 69, Ft. Thomas 53
San Manuel 35, Duncan 22
Show Low 51, Globe 21
Williams 53, El Capitan 33
